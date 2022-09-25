Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,172.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
