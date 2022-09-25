Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,172.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.