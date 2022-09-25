Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,788 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.