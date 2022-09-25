Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

