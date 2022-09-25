Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

