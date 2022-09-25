Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 438,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 82,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,455,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.