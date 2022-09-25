Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 10,482 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Sasol by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Sasol Stock Down 8.5 %

Sasol Announces Dividend

SSL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.