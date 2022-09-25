Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

UBER stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.