Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $532,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $1,092,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $345,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.