Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

