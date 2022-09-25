Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

