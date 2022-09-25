Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.09 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

