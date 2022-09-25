Flower City Capital Buys 53 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flower City Capital lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 128,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

