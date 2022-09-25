Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,155,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,312,000 after purchasing an additional 506,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of F opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.