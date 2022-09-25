Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

