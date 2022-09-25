Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 71295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 206.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 572,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

