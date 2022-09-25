Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

