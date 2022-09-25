Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Down 2.9 %
Gaia stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.