Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.