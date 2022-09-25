Gene G. Kinney Sells 2,720 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,631.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
