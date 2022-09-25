Gene G. Kinney Sells 2,720 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,631.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.74 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

