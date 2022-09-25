Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $545.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

