Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.02

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 1144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

