Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.