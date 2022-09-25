Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

