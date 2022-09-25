Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

