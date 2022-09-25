Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

