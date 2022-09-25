Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 10,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Atreca worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $460,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Atreca Price Performance

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $37,216.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at $462,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,986 shares of company stock worth $92,575. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

