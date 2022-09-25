Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 2,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

