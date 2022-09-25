Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 292,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 557,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 325,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 2.1 %

YUMC opened at $46.60 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.