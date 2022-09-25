Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $231,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $184.56 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.90.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

