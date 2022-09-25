Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.24 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
