Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $34.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

