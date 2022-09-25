Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $85,000 Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.05% of Potbelly worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

