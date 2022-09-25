Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $98.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $98,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

