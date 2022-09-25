Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $108,000 in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.21% of LMP Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.47. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

