Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 14,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 287,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 464,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

