Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

