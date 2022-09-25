Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

