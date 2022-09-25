Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Humana Price Performance
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.