Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $486.90 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.66 and a 200-day moving average of $461.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.