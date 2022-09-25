Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

