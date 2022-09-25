Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 137 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 70.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

