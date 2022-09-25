Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $2,495,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 75,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 143.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 53.0% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.1% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Insider Activity

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.