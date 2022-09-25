Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.56

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 8012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 55,803 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

