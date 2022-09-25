GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 60,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 99.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 457,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

