Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.33

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 168,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 101,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Granite Construction by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

