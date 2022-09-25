Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.33

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.
Granite Construction Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Granite Construction Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
