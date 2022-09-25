Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $25.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.81.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $54,697,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

