Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.07

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 4406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 17.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Gray Television by 35.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

