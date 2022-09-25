Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 7468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
Grifols Trading Down 9.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.31.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
