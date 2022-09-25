Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

