Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,183.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,183.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.6129 dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

