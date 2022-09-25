Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 472945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

