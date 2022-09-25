Head-To-Head Analysis: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,148.05%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.10%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than Frequency Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -198.38% -152.09% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -75.09% -52.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 37.41 -$18.21 million ($119.63) 0.00 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 4.74 -$84.69 million ($2.63) -0.72

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats Benitec Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

